Local childcare center weighs in as federal funding expires at the end of the month

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal funding for childcare providers will expire at the end of the month, and a study shows that could cause more than 3 million children to lose care because thousands of care centers could close without the extra money.

The James Rushton Early Learning Center serves about 100 students from birth to pre-K and employs more than 30 people. The director says this funding has helped the last few years, and she worries about what will happen without it.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., helping working parents make sure they have adequate child care in the Woodlawn community. It’s a nonprofit, and they’ve relied heavily on the Child Care Workforce Stabilization Grant that’s provided them with thousands of extra dollars to employ enough people for various shifts.

Executive Director Delyne Hicks says the funding has allowed staff members to buy cars and move to better neighborhoods, and she fears they may have to leave once the money runs out.

“We’re competing against Walmart and McDonalds because they can go to those places and make more money,” says Hicks. “When it all boils down to it, they must care for their families. Their families come first. The most important time of a child’s life is when they’re young. We know that brain development occurs more in those years. It’s time to do some of the same things they’ve done with first-class Pre-K, and let’s start and pick it up with birth to 3.”

WBRC reached out to the Department of Human Resources to see how many childcare facilities will be losing this funding across the state.

