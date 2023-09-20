LawCall
Kathy G. and Co. vinaigrette dressing and new potato salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kathy Mezrano, Past President of Les Dames d’Escoffier International Birmingham Chapter, and Owner of Kathy G. and Co.

New Potato Salad

yield: 6 servings

Warm new potatoes are tossed with shallots and vinaigrette dressing, then cooled and finished with a touch of mayonnaise or sour cream. This is a very flavorful recipe and a different twist on traditional potato salad.

Vinaigrette Dressing

1 ½ tablespoons tarragon vinegar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

4 ½ tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 shallots (may substitute 4 green onions), minced

In a small bowl, combine vinegar, mustard, garlic, and shallots. Gradually whisk in oil, then add salt and pepper.

Potato Salad

2 ½ pounds new potatoes

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or sour cream

¾ cup celery, diced

½ cup green onions

½ cup fresh dill (or 1 ½ teaspoons dried dillweed), chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

In large pot, cover potatoes with salted water. Cover and boil gently until just tender. Drain and cool slightly. Slice warm potatoes and place in large bowl. Toss with vinaigrette, then let stand 30 minutes. Mix mayonnaise or sour cream, celery, green onions, and herbs into potatoes. Adjust seasonings to taste. Cover and refrigerate. Serve at room temperature. Can be prepared one day ahead.

