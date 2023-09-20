LawCall
Hoover city leaders consider reducing grocery tax

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders are considering changes to the city’s grocery tax. According to leaders, this is all a part of a plan to keep more money in people’s pockets.

The current grocery tax in Hoover is 3.5%, but city leaders want to reduce it by half a cent.

Bringing the grocery tax to 3% reduces the city’s general fund by $2 million, but city leaders say that after receiving a financial study that shows the impact, they feel comfortable moving forward.

This is already on top of the state’s recent decision to reduce the grocery tax by 1% this year.

City Councilor Casey Middlebrooks said the vote will take place at the next city council meeting in October.

“Inflation is tough these days, we recognize that, and we want to give a tax-free cut instead of a tax-free hike back to our citizens,” Middlebrooks said.

If the proposed grocery tax passes, Councilman Middlebrooks said it will give them a full year to gather more data and see if they can reduce the tax even more without impacting other parts of city.

