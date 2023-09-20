Homicide investigation underway in Forestdale after man found shot in vehicle

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Forestdale was found dead in his vehicle after he had been shot according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Huitt Street in Forestdale on reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 57-year-old man had crashed his car. According to reports, a homeowner where the wreck happened went to check on the driver and found that he had been shot. When medics arrived on scene they pronounced him dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.