LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homicide investigation underway in Forestdale after man found shot in vehicle

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Forestdale was found dead in his vehicle after he had been shot according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of Huitt Street in Forestdale on reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.


google maps embed

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 57-year-old man had crashed his car. According to reports, a homeowner where the wreck happened went to check on the driver and found that he had been shot. When medics arrived on scene they pronounced him dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Jeremy Russell
Bibb Co. H.S. paraprofessional, assistant basketball coach arrested for sexual contact with student
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting

Latest News

City of Hoover could reduce grocery tax
Hoover city leaders consider reducing grocery tax
City of Hoover could reduce grocery tax
City of Hoover could reduce grocery tax
Reaction to body cam video showing Minor band director being tased
Reaction to body cam video showing Minor band director being tased
Alabama school employees getting a pay raise starting in October
Pay changes for Alabama educators