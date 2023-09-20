Homicide investigation underway after Tuesday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham after one person was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Birmingham police responded to a shots fired call at 8:35 in the 1900 Block of 13th Way Southwest.

Upon arrival, officers found Phillip Bailey, 35, of Hoover, laying unresponsive near a curb suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials arrived on scene and pronounced Bailey deceased.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Birmingham PD asks that if anyone has any information, to please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your information could lead to a cash reward.

