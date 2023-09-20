LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Helena Police Chief on how to deal with road rage incidents

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Chief is giving advice on how to deal with road rage incidents just days after they dealt with their own incident over the weekend.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn says it’s caught the attention of people all across the country.

It all began Sunday evening when two people and their child were in a car making deliveries for a food service company. Chief Flynn says a woman was driving aggressively behind the couple and followed them into the subdivision. The woman then started yelling at the couple, claiming they didn’t use their signal.

A man on a golf cart, who police believe is her boyfriend, approached the cars. Police say the woman then handed a gun to the man who pointed it at the couple.

As they were trying to drive away, police say the man reached into the window, hitting the driver in the head and the arm and ripping his shirt. Investigators say the other woman in the car then took a pocketknife, stabbing the attacker in the arm.

Chief Flynn says road rage incidents don’t happen often in Helena. No matter where you are, he says getting involved in one is not worth it.

“If somebody is driving and they cut you off or they’re not using their turn signal, more than likely they’re not doing it intentionally to get a rise out of you, they’re just distracted or bad drivers,” said Chief Flynn. “If it’s something egregious to the point to where it’s a concern to public safety, don’t take the law into your own hands and follow these individuals and then confront them, contact law enforcement. That’s what we’re here for.”

Currently, the District Attorney is reviewing all of the evidence in the case. Chief Flynn says he expects to find out whether or not there will be charges in the next few days.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Jeremy Russell
Bibb Co. H.S. paraprofessional, assistant basketball coach arrested for sexual contact with student
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting

Latest News

RANSOM college ministry was burglarized and vandalized over the weekend.
RANSOM College Ministry property in Walker Co. burglarized, vandalized
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday a newly formed civilian-led public safety...
Birmingham Mayor announces Public Safety Advisory Committee
If you have plans for the Magic City Classic, they’re probably locked in at this point, which...
Officials say Magic City Classic still a go despite AAMU letter
Tuscaloosa Co. HS forfeits game over gift cards to players
Tuscaloosa County school forfeits game after giving players gift cards for performance