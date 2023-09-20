Helena Police Chief on how to deal with road rage incidents

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Chief is giving advice on how to deal with road rage incidents just days after they dealt with their own incident over the weekend.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn says it’s caught the attention of people all across the country.

It all began Sunday evening when two people and their child were in a car making deliveries for a food service company. Chief Flynn says a woman was driving aggressively behind the couple and followed them into the subdivision. The woman then started yelling at the couple, claiming they didn’t use their signal.

A man on a golf cart, who police believe is her boyfriend, approached the cars. Police say the woman then handed a gun to the man who pointed it at the couple.

As they were trying to drive away, police say the man reached into the window, hitting the driver in the head and the arm and ripping his shirt. Investigators say the other woman in the car then took a pocketknife, stabbing the attacker in the arm.

Chief Flynn says road rage incidents don’t happen often in Helena. No matter where you are, he says getting involved in one is not worth it.

“If somebody is driving and they cut you off or they’re not using their turn signal, more than likely they’re not doing it intentionally to get a rise out of you, they’re just distracted or bad drivers,” said Chief Flynn. “If it’s something egregious to the point to where it’s a concern to public safety, don’t take the law into your own hands and follow these individuals and then confront them, contact law enforcement. That’s what we’re here for.”

Currently, the District Attorney is reviewing all of the evidence in the case. Chief Flynn says he expects to find out whether or not there will be charges in the next few days.

