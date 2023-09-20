Gadsden awarded $800k sidewalk improvement grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Gadsden is getting a nice improvement to their downtown sidewalks.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford announced Wednesday that the city has been awarded an $800,000 grant from federal transportation funds to improve sidewalks downtown.

“We are thankful to Governor Ivey, the Department of Transportation, and city administrative staff for bringing more of our tax dollars back to Gadsden. As we undergo our city’s first comprehensive plan in five decades, we learn how important walkability infrastructure is to thriving communities. With these funds, we will continue to improve access and walkability downtown for residents, shoppers, and visitors. Any time we can add a grant dollar to the books, our local tax dollars go further, so we are aggressively pursuing grants just like this!”, stated Mayor Ford.

The funds for the project are for the fiscal year of 2024 and will be overseen by Gadsden’s engineering department.

