First Alert Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We are starting out the day with temperatures warmer than previous mornings. Most locations are in the low-to-mid 60s. A few spots in northeast Alabama have cooled into the 50s. Despite the warmer temperatures, it still feels great.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover moving in from the west. It’s one reason why temperatures haven’t cooled as much. Clouds can trap the heat in and keep temperatures mild during the overnight hours. We will likely see more clouds today, but we should remain dry.

The Next 24 - Wed. 3PM (WBRC)

We are forecasting a partly cloudy-to-mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Winds are forecast to come from the southeast today at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels remain comfortable, so it should be a nice day to be outdoors. If you have any evening plans, we’ll likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s by 7 p.m.

Alabama State Fair Forecast (WBRC)

Slightly Warmer Temperatures Thursday: We will likely remain mostly cloudy tonight as a weak disturbance pushes into our area. I think we’ll remain dry tonight into tomorrow morning, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or a few sprinkles in parts of west Alabama. With cloud cover in place, temperatures tomorrow morning will end up closer to average with most of us in the low to mid 60s.

We should end up partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will likely come from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Friday will likely end up similar to Thursday. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the low to mid 60s with highs climbing into the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. We should remain dry with temperatures in the 70s on Friday evening for high school football games.

Dry and Warm Weekend: If you are making plans for this upcoming weekend, we have some good news for you. We will likely remain dry with warm afternoons and comfortable morning temperatures.

High Temperatures Next 7 Days (WBRC)

Temperatures will likely trend a few degrees warmer over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the low-to-mid 60s. We could see cloud cover increase Sunday evening as another disturbance tries to push into Alabama. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out for northwest Alabama Sunday night into Monday morning, but most of us will not record any measurable rainfall over the weekend.

Rain Chances Return Next Week: If you are hoping for some rain, we may have a few chances to see showers and isolated storms next week. Long-range models are showing a disturbance that could produce showers across our area, but they disagree on the timing and coverage. We’ll hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for most of next week with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity levels may increase a little next week making it feel slightly muggier. With less dry air in place, morning temperatures will trend warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Nigel continues to spin in the central Atlantic. Nigel is a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph. It has a large eye, and it remains well to the east of Bermuda. Nigel will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and will not impact the United States or Bermuda. It will gradually weaken and dissipate as it moves into the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Watching The Southeast (WBRC)

We continue to watch a stalled boundary across the Atlantic off the coast of Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. Odds continue at 30 percent chance for tropical development in this region over the next five to seven days. Most of our models show an area of low pressure developing off the Georgia and South Carolina coast by Friday and Saturday. It is possible we could see a tropical depression or storm form. There’s a chance it could also be a subtropical system. Rainy conditions, gusty winds, and a high rip current threat will be likely for Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coasts this weekend. Whatever develops will likely push to the north and out into the Atlantic by early next week. I doubt this system will impact central Alabama.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We are also watching a tropical wave that will move into the eastern Atlantic today. Odds remain high at 70 percent for tropical development over the next seven days. Models hint that this wave could move to the west over the next three to five days. It remains too early to determine if it will impact the Lesser Antilles or simply curve to the north and remain over the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll have plenty of time to watch this system as we go into next week. The next names up on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Ophelia and Philippe. Hurricane season normally remains active through the middle of October and comes to an end on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information. Have a wonderful Wednesday-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.