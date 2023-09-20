A cost of inflation you may already be paying and not thinking much about it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every time the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the rates on your credit card debt go up as well, and it could mean you’re paying hundreds or thousands more in interest.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 11 times since March 2022 to fight inflation, announcing a 25-basis-point rate increase in July 2023. This puts the federal funds target rate range between 5.25% and 5.50%.

According to Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst at Lending Tree, “In most cases when the Fed raises rates, the interest rate on your current credit card and on your current balances is going to go up about the same amount that the Fed raises rates.”

The latest increase by the Federal Reserve is likely to cause a 0.25% increase in your credit card interest rate. For example, if your interest rate is 15.25%, it may increase to 15.50%.

The Federal Reserve typically raises interest rates to slow the economy and bring inflation down. When it’s more expensive to borrow money or carry a balance on a credit card, consumers will spend less. When spending declines, demand will fall and, eventually, so will the price of everyday goods.

The national average APR on credit cards was higher than 20% as of mid-July 2023. If you carry a balance, you should make plans to pay it off.

“It’s reason number 500,000 why it’s important to knock down that credit card debt,” adds Schulz, emphasizing that carrying a balance month-to-month can cost you hundreds of extra dollars if your interest rate isn’t locked in.

“Credit card interest rates are already around 24% on average,” Schulz said. “Some credit cards go as high as 30%.”

But even with rising rates, Schulz suggests that you have options, such as zero-percent balance transfer cards. “They can allow you to go 15 to 21 months without accruing any interest,” he said.

Additionally, Schulz advises consumers to call their credit card companies and ask for a lower rate. “We did a survey this Spring at Lending Tree where we found that about 76% of folks who asked for a lower interest rate on their credit card in the past year got one,” Schulz explained.

When it comes to getting yourself out of debt, Schulz said the goal is to prepare for the unexpected by saving as much as you can so you don’t have to put unexpected expenses on a credit card while simultaneously paying down your existing credit card debt.

“That’s how you break the cycle of debt,” Schulz concluded.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a decision on interest rates Wednesday.

