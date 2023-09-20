Birmingham Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Zonyae Diltz was last seen September 17. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts please contact BPD at 205-328-9311.

