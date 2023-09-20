Birmingham Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Zonyae Diltz was last seen September 17. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts please contact BPD at 205-328-9311.
