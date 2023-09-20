Birmingham Mayor announces Public Safety Advisory Committee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a newly formed civilian-led Public Safety Advisory Committee. The committee replaces the city’s old Civilian Review Board.

Woodfin says the new advisory committee will help provide transparency and independent assessment of Birmingham Police operations. It also creates a space for residents to submit complaints. The city says the creation of this group is in direct response to recommendations from the City’s Public Safety Task Force and nationwide calls to reimagine public safety.

PSAC’s purpose is four-fold:

Provide transparency to the public about police operations

Provide the Mayor with an independent assessment of police operations

Create a space for accountability of the city and the police department for its operations in support of public safety

Create a space to review community complaints in support of public safety

“The experience surrounding the initial creation of a civilian review board provided greater insight into the needs of such a panel and shed light on how the policy would interact with state law. This transition to a Public Safety Advisory Committee will jumpstart efforts to support our intent,” Mayor Woodfin said. “I am thankful to city staff and the individuals who have agreed to serve on the committee.”

The city says four members of the previous CRB will transition to the PSAC. Each provides specific experience that represents the spectrum of Birmingham as it relates to public safety and police operations.

The committee members serve on a voluntary basis and are not compensated. Members of the committee are:

Rev. Lawrence Conoway – pastor, Fellowship Bible Church

T. Marie King – activist, speaker, trainer/facilitator

Annetta Nunn, YWCA domestic violence court advocate; former chief, Birmingham Police Department

Victor Revill – criminal justice attorney, Public Safety Task Force member

Don Siegelman – attorney and former governor, lieutenant governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State of Alabama

King will serve as committee chairperson.

Eric Hall with Black Lives Matter Birmingham hopes this committee will actually be able to hold those in power accountable.

“Police officers are not above the law and someone has to police the police and so this is a move to really push for true, sincere transparency if its guided with the true intent of putting the people first,” Hall said.

Hall says only time will tell if the new committee makes a difference in the community.

The committee will hold its first monthly meeting Thursday, September 21 at 1 p.m. in the Gallery of Distinguished Citizens on the second floor of City Hall.

Individuals may request a review of a matter with the committee online at www.BirminghamPSAC.org or by mailing a form to:

Division of Social Justice and Racial Equity re: PSAC 710 20th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203

In addition to an online form, paper forms will be available at Birmingham’s public libraries and the Office of Public Information located on the third floor of City Hall. Individuals who wish to hand deliver a form may securely drop it off at the Office of Public Information located on the third floor of City Hall.

Upon completion of an investigation, committee actions and recommendations will be forwarded to the mayor. Findings of the committee will be made public in regularly scheduled reports.

