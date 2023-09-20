An eyewitness shares her perspective on the chaotic post game incident between Birmingham Police and a local band director

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has received an additional perspective from an eyewitness on the chaotic post game scene between Minor and Jackson Olin football game that lead to a local band director being tased by Birmingham Police. Johnny Mims, the Minor Band Director and has been charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest.

Attorney Juandalynn Givan says the video shows BPD was excessive and she argues they should not have been the ones to try and clear out the stadium.

BPD counter, saying that Mims did not comply with any of the officers requests to stop the band from performing after the game. The arresting officer also alleged that Mims pushed him during the arrest.

Kiara Dukes was at the game supporting family in both the color guard and dance team. She says that even the first interactions between police and band officials did not go well. Warning- part of this story may include language that you may find offensive.

“When the officer first came over there he was hostile. He came over there and was like ‘y’all need to get the ‘f’ out. We don’t do fifth quarters around this ‘mfer’.’ Like this is the very first encounter you have with the band directors and everything and that is what you say,” said Dukes.

She says that when officers returned things got worse. Minutes later the lights were turned off, officers asked Mims to stop the band from playing and officers said he refused, things escalated and they say he pushed the arresting officer. Mims was then tased multiple times.

“It was traumatizing for our students.”

Dukes alleges officers then pulled out mace to encourage the crowd to leave quicker. WBRC has not confirmed mace was every used.

“There was no threat as far as the kids. There was no threat so why are we pulling out mace, why are we shutting the lights off, everybody is scared.”

Dukes also explained that some of the frustration on the Minor Sideline was based on the fact that they felt targeted by law enforcement.

“Jackson Olin didn’t stop playing. Mims was arrested and walking out of the stadium and JO’s band was still in the stands playing.”

WBRC reached out to the Birmingham City Schools District earlier today for comment. They said that as a safety precaution, fifth quarter performances are not allowed. Birmingham Police have turned the case over to Birmingham Municipal Court and the City Attorney’s office.

