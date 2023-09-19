LawCall
Woman killed in Irondale crash Monday

The crash happened in the 7400 block of Crestwood Boulevard
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 74-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Irondale Monday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman as Anita Lovoy Ricketts of Birmingham.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 1:13 p.m.

Ricketts died at UAB Hospital a short time later.

Authorities said she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on-collision with another vehicle.

Birmingham Police are investigating the accident.

