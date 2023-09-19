LawCall
UAB to offer tailgating at City Walk for 2024 Blazer football season

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting in 2024, UAB football fans will have the opportunity to tailgate at City Walk. The mile-and-a-half through downtown Birmingham is located just a block away from Protective Stadium.

UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said they have been working with the BJCC throughout the construction process for Protective Stadium. They teamed up to create a unique tailgating experience downtown.

“I think it enhances our community now that it’s complete. Being able to say, ‘hey how could we take advantage of that on our game days?’ I mean it’s so close to our stadium,” said Ingram.

Ingram said they will work with third-party vendors to organize the experience. He wants to make sure they are keeping the area clean and damage-free.

“Instead of having a large grass plaza, there is some grass on the far east end. But we also acknowledge there’s some concrete plaza space, that is not what you would commonly, immediately think of, but is open and available for tailgating that I think could be really great for everyone,” said Ingram.

Ingram hopes to announce official plans at the end of this football season.

