Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse

An employee of Troy Health and Rehab has been arrested.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee of Troy Health and Rehab has been arrested on elder abuse allegations.

Troy police say Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett, 27, is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect, a Class B felony.

Police say she was arrested on Sept. 12 after officers responded to the rehabilitation center. They said management told them Cowart-Birckett had physically assaulted a resident.

The criminal complaint alleges she placed a cover over someone’s face and shoved that person’s head repeatedly.

Her bail was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

