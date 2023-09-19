Samford returns home for conference matchup against Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After three weeks away, Samford football returns home to Seibert Stadium for family weekend against Chattanooga.

The Bulldogs, who are 1-2 on the season, look to end a two-game losing skid following a lengthy weather delay that resulted in week two loss and a recent road loss to Auburn this past weekend.

Head Coach Chris Hatcher talked about the start of this current season feeling a little eerie, but he doesn’t think his team will have any problem flushing out the past couple weeks and return to winning ways.

“Good teams have to do that, and I believe we’re a good team, I really do,” Hatcher said. “It hasn’t been a problem thus far, I don’t expect it to be one, but you have to be cognizant of that as the head coach and make sure that your guys understand it’s all about the next game.”

Samford and conference rival Chattanooga are set to kick off Saturday at 2 p.m.

