LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police chief dies on duty

The death of the Edgewood police chief was announced Monday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The death of the Edgewood, Texas, police chief was announced Monday night.

David Hammond has died, the Van Police Department announced on Facebook. The police chief’s end of watch was Monday, the post said.

Edgewood City Administrator Petra Marley said Hammond’s death was a sudden shock to the city. The chief was in good spirits the day before his death, and he was found in his office by Lieutenant Robert Dearing.

Hammond and Dearing worked together for many years, Marley said, and the chief died doing what he loved.

Marley was unable to confirm Hammond’s cause of death, though it was believed he died of natural causes.

Multiple agencies around Van Zandt County have been sending their prayers to the Hammond family, saying he was a man dedicated to the law for decades.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting
Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.
Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food
The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Sydni M. Helms of Jasper and 20-year-old...
2 women killed in Cullman Co. crash

Latest News

A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women has been killed in prison by his...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users