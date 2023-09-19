Governor’s Job Fair for people with disabilities to be held Oct. 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Career Center System/Alabama Department of Labor, in partnership with the The Office of the Alabama Governor and WBRC FOX6 News, is hosting a job fair aimed to assist those with disabilities.

The Governor’s Job Fair will be held Thursday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawson State Community College’s Birmingham campus. (3060 Wilson Road, SW, Birmingham, AL 35221).

The job fair will be held during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). NDEAM is a national campaign held every year in October that raises awareness about employment issues for those with disabilities and celebrates the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

Additional partners include United Ability, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, MAX Transit, the Governor’s Office on Disability, and the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

Job seekers or employers can click here to register.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.