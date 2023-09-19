LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Governor’s Job Fair for people with disabilities to be held Oct. 5

Governor’s Job Fair for people with disabilities to be held Oct. 5
Governor’s Job Fair for people with disabilities to be held Oct. 5(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Career Center System/Alabama Department of Labor, in partnership with the The Office of the Alabama Governor and WBRC FOX6 News, is hosting a job fair aimed to assist those with disabilities.

The Governor’s Job Fair will be held Thursday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawson State Community College’s Birmingham campus. (3060 Wilson Road, SW, Birmingham, AL 35221).

The job fair will be held during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). NDEAM is a national campaign held every year in October that raises awareness about employment issues for those with disabilities and celebrates the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

Additional partners include United Ability, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, MAX Transit, the Governor’s Office on Disability, and the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

Job seekers or employers can click here to register.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting
Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.
Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food
The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Sydni M. Helms of Jasper and 20-year-old...
2 women killed in Cullman Co. crash

Latest News

Jeremy Russell
Bibb Co. H.S. paraprofessional, assistant basketball coach arrested for sexual contact with student
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28
Scott Stapp, the lead singer of Creed, headlined the 2023 Foothills Festival in downtown Jasper.
Scott Stapp brings the energy of Creed to Jasper’s Foothills Festival