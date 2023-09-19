First Alert Weather: Fall-like weather continues Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another cool start to the morning with most of us in the 50s! You might want to grab a light jacket before you step outside this morning. Temperatures are nearly 10 degrees below average for September 19.

The Next 24 - Tuesday 3PM (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky. High pressure remains in place keeping us dry with fall-like temperatures. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Upper-level clouds will likely increase across central Alabama this afternoon giving us some filtered sunshine. Highs are forecast to warm into the low-to-mid 80s with easterly winds at 5 mph. It should be another beautiful afternoon to spend some time outside.

Alabama State Fair Forecast (WBRC)

If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s by 7 p.m. It should be a nice evening at the Alabama State Fair at the Birmingham Race Course.

Slightly Warmer Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning dry and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will likely end up a few degrees warmer than this morning.

Tomorrow Morning (WBRC)

Wednesday looks nice with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures warming up into the mid 80s. Winds should come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Dry Weather This Week: High pressure will remain across the Southeast all week long giving us dry and nice weather. We will likely remain partly cloudy for the rest of the work week with lows in the low-to-mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Dew points will likely remain in the 50s all week long, so I don’t expect any muggy conditions through Friday. I’ll note that we are entering ragweed season, so you may be suffering with allergies this week. Pollen levels will likely remain in the medium-high category all week long.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Overnight temperatures are forecast to cool into the low-to-mid 60s. The latest models are showing dry weather for all of Alabama Saturday and Sunday, so that’s great news for anyone planning on being outside over the weekend. The weekend will end up a little warmer, but humidity levels should remain in the comfortable range.

Tropical Update: The only named storm at the moment spinning away in the central Atlantic is Nigel.

Hurricane Nigel (WBRC)

Winds are up to 85 mph making it a Category 1 hurricane. Nigel was expected to become a major hurricane today, but it has been battling dry air preventing it from strengthening. It is still forecast to intensify into a Category 2 hurricane later today, but it will likely weaken by the middle and end of the week as it moves into the north Atlantic Ocean. The good news with Nigel is that it will not impact the United States or Bermuda.

Long-range models are hinting that a disturbance could try to develop off the Southeast coast by the end of the week. It looks like whatever forms will remain weak, but it’ll produce a high rip-current threat for parts of Georgia and the Carolina coastline. It will also produce rainy weather for parts of southeast Georgia and into South Carolina and North Carolina over the weekend. Will any of this moisture make its way into east Alabama over the weekend? It remains too early to know for sure, but the odds of seeing rain appear unlikely at this time. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 30 percent chance for development over the next seven days.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We are also watching another tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic. Odds are high (70 percent) that it will develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. We have plenty of time to watch this tropical wave move across the Atlantic, so we don’t have any immediate concerns for the United States. Long-range models hint that this storm could remain in the Atlantic and curve away from the United States. The names next on the Atlantic hurricane list are “Ophelia” and “Philippe”. Hurricane season ends on November 30.

Have a great Tuesday!

