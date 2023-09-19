LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Delta Air Lines flight lands safely after possible lightning strike

FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta...
FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.

Flight 2346 landed without incident Monday night, the airline said. There were 85 customers aboard the Airbus A220 plane.

“As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting
Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food
Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food
The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Sydni M. Helms of Jasper and 20-year-old...
2 women killed in Cullman Co. crash

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’
Beagles rescued from a Minnesota laboratory are getting ready to be adopted.
Beagles rescued from laboratory set to be adopted
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims