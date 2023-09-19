City of Hoover appoints new city administrator

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover has appointed a new city administrator. This is just a month and a half after previous administrator Allan Rice retired after 31 years working for the city and the state.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Ken Grimes as the new city administrator of Hoover. He grew up in Bessemer and spent the last 22 years in Orange Beach serving most recently as the Director of External Affairs but also spent nearly 15 years as their city administrator.

Mayor Frank Brocato says they needed someone with experience and Grimes has what they’re looking for.

In his speech during the Hoover meeting, Grimes said one of the most important parts of city projects is to keep the city clean and safe.

“The first few weeks will definitely be settling in and just kind of seeing the community and letting the department heads kind of show me what’s going on with their projects and what’s needed to be taken care of, but I think it’s exciting that we came in at a time where the budget was approved so here tonight, it’s kind of a fresh starting point for everybody,” said Grimes.

The City of Hoover says Grimes will officially start his new position on October 31.

