Bibb Co. H.S. paraprofessional, assistant basketball coach arrested for sexual contact with student

Jeremy Russell
Jeremy Russell(Bibb County Sheriff’s Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A paraprofessional and assistant basketball coach at Bibb County High School has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department says Jeremy Russell was arrested Monday, September 18 on allegations of an inappropriate relationship, including sexual contact, between a student and a school board employee.

The Bibb County School System says they will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement on this matter.

A letter of resignation has been received from Russell and was accepted by the Board of Education.

