ADPH: Future COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters shouldn’t cost you money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is now a new and updated COVID booster, but with the government no longer footing the bill for COVID vaccinations, will that cost now fall on you?

We’re On Your Side asking experts who will pick up the tab now and what programs are out there to help you pay.

We spoke with Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) District Medical Officer Wes Stubblefield and he says as he understands it, most insurances will cover the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to you.

But, if you have insurance that doesn’t cover the entire cost, you could be eligible for a new bridge program that is being provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

If you don’t have insurance, you are still eligible for that same program, and if you are under 18, you can get it through the vaccines for children program.

In other words, Dr. Stubblefield stresses that for those who want to get future shots or boosters, there will be ways to get them without paying out of pocket.

“Probably the best advice is that if you are desiring the vaccine, if you are going to use the county health department, that you contact the county health department, ensure they have the vaccine in stock and if not, make sure there is time to get the vaccine in stock so that you can receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

Stubblefield says they are still in the early stages of this shift from past free vaccination efforts, but believes this can be done.

