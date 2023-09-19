LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.(KULR, fsis.usda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Food Group, LLC is warning about possible E. coli contamination in 58,000 pounds of its ground beef.

Consumers best know the company’s product as Green Bay Dressed Beef.

The recall comes after a sample batch of beef tested positive for E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Aug. 14 and shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Consumers are encouraged to look at the USDA mark of inspection for establishment number 18076. They include beef fine ground 81/19, beef halal fine ground 73/27 and beef fine ground 73/27.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there have not been any reports of illness related to anyone eating the recalled products.

Federal officials say consumers should return the products to the place where they were purchased or throw them out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting
Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.
Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food
The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Sydni M. Helms of Jasper and 20-year-old...
2 women killed in Cullman Co. crash

Latest News

A Houston man was arrested after a 12-old-old was seen 'clinging' onto the roof of an SUV....
Arrest made after 12-year-old seen clinging to roof of SUV
A Houston man was arrested after a 12-old-old was seen 'clinging' onto the roof of an SUV....
Arrest made after 12-year-old seen clinging to roof of SUV
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
Biden to exhort world leaders to stand up to Russia, warns not to allow Ukraine ‘to be carved up’
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28