LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

5 Alabama schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2023

Montgomery Public Schools bus
Montgomery Public Schools bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Education announced in a press release the National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

Five of the 353 recognized schools are in Alabama.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

National Blue Ribbon Schools exemplify excellent leadership focused on high standards, effective and innovative teaching and learning, and valuing and supporting the professional development of their staff. These schools are considered models of great educational practices for schools throughout the nation.

The Alabama schools recognized were:

  • Cordova Elementary School, Walker County Schools.
  • Mt. Carmel Elementary School, Madison County School System.
  • Creek View Elementary School, Alabaster City Schools.
  • Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School, Jefferson County.
  • Skyline High School, Jackson County School District.

“As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country,” Cardona concluded, “we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Jeremy Russell
Bibb Co. H.S. paraprofessional, assistant basketball coach arrested for sexual contact with student
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting

Latest News

Alabama school employees getting a pay raise starting in October
Pay changes for Alabama educators
Herbert James Cox
Birmingham man arrested after being found with 12-year-old runaway
Bulldogs look to snap two-game losing skid
Samford returns home for conference matchup against Chattanooga
Phase one of East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub
Phase one of East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub
Tuscaloosa Co. HS forfeits game over gift cards to players
Tuscaloosa Co. HS forfeits game over gift cards to players