5 Alabama schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Education announced in a press release the National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

Five of the 353 recognized schools are in Alabama.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

National Blue Ribbon Schools exemplify excellent leadership focused on high standards, effective and innovative teaching and learning, and valuing and supporting the professional development of their staff. These schools are considered models of great educational practices for schools throughout the nation.

The Alabama schools recognized were:

Cordova Elementary School, Walker County Schools.

Mt. Carmel Elementary School, Madison County School System.

Creek View Elementary School, Alabaster City Schools.

Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School, Jefferson County.

Skyline High School, Jackson County School District.

“As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country,” Cardona concluded, “we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

