Vestavia Hills recommending detours during Cahaba Heights sink holes repairs

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Sinkhole repairs begin Monday in the Cahaba Heights neighborhood of Vestavia Hills.

A portion of Cahaba Heights Road will be closed for the next week for those repairs.

The hole is right in front of GrandView Financial Group on the edge of the road, but city leaders say it hasn’t impacted traffic up to this point.

Jeff Downes, the Vestavia Hills City Manager, says typically, storm drainage comes through this pipe underneath Cahaba Heights Road and that pipe has failed. He says it came loose from an embankment and created this sinkhole.

Downes says to fix the issue, they have to open up the roadway to access the pipe and replace it. Unfortunately, this will cause some travel issues but it will prevent greater issues later on.

“Over time with more water, it can continue to erode and create a larger sinkhole which is a larger risk so we’re going in there to repair the pipe, replace the pipe, and make the situation stable,” he explains.

Vestavia Hills released a detour map to help with traffic flow.

Vestavia Hills released this detour map to help with traffic during construction to fix a sinkhole. (Vestavia Hills)

The city says businesses alongside the yellow line will remain open and accessible to the public, but all other traffic is encouraged to take the detour route along Dolly Ridge Road, Green Valley Road, and Crosshaven Drive.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.