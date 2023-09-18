LawCall
UAB Men’s Basketball extends Coach Kennedy’s contract through 2029 season

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Men’s Basketball head coach, Andy Kennedy’s contract has been extended through the 2028-2029 season, according to UAB Athletics.

On Monday, the university agreed to a five-year deal with the fourth-year coach.

Kennedy will receive a $1 million salary per year and will increase by $100,000 each season for the length of the term.

The Blazers are 78-25 in the three seasons Kennedy has been there as head coach.

Kennedy was named as the seventh head coach of the UAB men’s basketball program in March 2020.

