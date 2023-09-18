UA students teach free tech tutoring class for people 50 and over

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A course designed for seniors proves one is never too old to learn something new, especially when it comes to technology.

A special class geared towards people 50 and much older is designed to help seniors in west Alabama become more tech savvy.

As part of a free computer and smart phone tutoring course at Northport City Hall, students from the University of Alabama met with seniors to show them how to get the most out of their laptop or smart phone.

People in the class get individual tutoring from UA business and/or accounting students involved in the Culverhouse Lift program.

The University of Alabama students even provide the laptops for training, so all anyone needs in a willingness to learn.

“The reason we do it is to help everybody,” Tyler Belviy with UA Lift explained. “It’s becoming a digital world, especially banking, all those certain things. Paper is becoming obsolete almost. And so, for these people to learn those skills and apply them in everyday life, it’s very helpful for them.”

The class happens at 3 p.m. every Thursday for the next seven weeks and each class lasts for an hour.

Nearly two dozen people showed up for the first class, but they have room for even more.

Anyone interested in attending the free class in Northport can click here or text their name and “class” to (205) 535-0907 for information on how to register.

