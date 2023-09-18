LawCall
Two Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest, one in custody

Vincent Kimbrough
Vincent Kimbrough(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured Saturday morning while in the process of arresting an individual.

At 7:30 Saturday morning, officials responded to Old Springville Road near Eagle Drive on reports of a person throwing objects at vehicles. Upon arrival, a deputy observed 29-year-old Vincent Kimbrough, who matched the description of the person throwing the objects at vehicles. As the deputy approached Kimbrough, he was charged at and assaulted by Kimbrough. Additional deputies arrived on scene and assisted in taking Kimbrough into custody.

Once Kimbrough was taken into custody, all deputies were observed by medical personnel on the scene, and two of them were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and were later released.

Kimbrough was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is currently being held on 2 counts of assault 2nd degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. His bonds are currently totaled at $48,000.

