Tuscaloosa company touts “Powerwall “ as a breakthrough in electric charging

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa company is hailing what it calls a breakthrough in electric charging technology.

SWJ Technology, a German-based engineering and consulting company, made the announcement to elected officials and some business leaders who could benefit from it.

SWJ hosted an open house at its Alberta Technology Center to unveil the “Powerwall,” an electric charging station that can be used to charge an electric vehicle, a house, or even a business according to SWJ’s president.

Company engineers were able to balance super capacitors and put them in line to provide maximum power with a safe system. In other words, they say it won’t catch on fire while you’re using it at full power.

They believe the Powerwall offers faster charging and the charges last longer compared to other electric charging stations.

“It’s not only for the automotive or the electric mobility,” said Wolfgang Kneer, President and CEO SWJ Technology U.S. “It could be used for residential or commercial households when you replace the power generator or the emergency backup generator with a Powerwall that supplies the power right away from the grid without having any interruption at all.”

Kneer says they are not ready to sell individual Powerwall’s yet.

SWJ wants to work with other large companies to find more applications for Powerwalls and hopefully offer it for sale a year and a half to two years from now.

