Police looking for suspect in deadly Cullman shooting

John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue around 10:55 p.m, according to Cullman Police.(Cullman Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Sunday night.

John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue around 10:55 p.m, according to Cullman Police.


Drozda is considered armed and dangerous.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

