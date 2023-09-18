Police looking for suspect in deadly Cullman shooting

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Sunday night.

John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue around 10:55 p.m, according to Cullman Police.

Drozda is considered armed and dangerous.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

