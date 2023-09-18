LawCall
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting

John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue around 10:55 p.m, according to Cullman Police.(Cullman Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department have arrested the suspect connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday night.

John Wesley Drozda, 36, was wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue around 10:55 p.m., according to Cullman Police.

Drozda was found on Monday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn located in Hartselle, AL. He arrested and charged with reckless murder.


The Cullman Police Department offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Drozda.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

