Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Shelby County that resulted in one person being stabbed and a gun pulled on a couple.

Helena police said around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, a couple delivering food had a road rage encounter along several miles of roadways in Jefferson County and Helena with an aggressive driver who allegedly pulled a gun on them.

The couple told police they were delivering food when a vehicle pulled up behind them and continued to drive in an aggressive manner. According to Helena police, both vehicles turned into a subdivision when a woman, who was alone in the vehicle, pulled up next to the couple and started shouting profanities and accusing the couple of not using their turn signal.

Another man on a golf cart arrived and joined the incident. At that time, the woman produced a gun and pointed it at the couple. The man on the golf cart took the gun from the woman and pointed it at the couple while yelling and using profanity.

The couple attempted to reverse their car to get away, but their car had engine trouble, causing them not to be able to drive faster.

The confrontation continued in the neighborhood when the man on the golf cart approached the couple’s vehicle and reached into the rear window and began assaulting the male driver. Police say the man on the golf cart struck the male driver several times on his head and shoulders and ripped his shirt off.

The female passenger in the couple’s car produced a small pocketknife and stabbed the man who was attacking her husband in an attempt to get him to stop assaulting him. After the woman stabbed the man from the golf cart several times, the man walked away from the scene and proceeded to walk to Fire Station #3 to seek medical attention.

Helena police say pending charges are now being considered after an investigation by the police and the district attorney’s office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.