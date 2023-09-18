Help at Home leaving Alabama due to lack of expansion of Medicaid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home health care company says they are forced to leave Alabama due to problems recruiting a workforce. Officials at Help at Home explained that because Alabama hasn’t expanded Medicaid it has been very difficult to recruit, hire and retain a workforce in Alabama.

The company’s move out of the state is happening at the end of this month. Due to moving, the company is laying off over 785 Alabama workers.

Help at Home said in a statement: “We are working with the state and AAAS to transition clients and their caregivers to other providers and/or the state’s personal choices program wherever possible.”

Currently, there are 115 clients and 75 employees working in Jefferson County. Help at Home said that they will offer severance packages to full-time/eligible employees, as well as retention packages.

Their last day of service is September 30.

