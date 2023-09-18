LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Help at Home leaving Alabama due to lack of expansion of Medicaid

Home health care service leaving state over Medicaid policy
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home health care company says they are forced to leave Alabama due to problems recruiting a workforce. Officials at Help at Home explained that because Alabama hasn’t expanded Medicaid it has been very difficult to recruit, hire and retain a workforce in Alabama.

The company’s move out of the state is happening at the end of this month. Due to moving, the company is laying off over 785 Alabama workers.

Help at Home said in a statement: “We are working with the state and AAAS to transition clients and their caregivers to other providers and/or the state’s personal choices program wherever possible.”

Currently, there are 115 clients and 75 employees working in Jefferson County. Help at Home said that they will offer severance packages to full-time/eligible employees, as well as retention packages.

Their last day of service is September 30.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Minor High School band director
Lawyer responds following arrest of Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD investigating homicide in 3700 Block of Pine Avenue Southwest
Victim in Saturday homicide identified as Birmingham woman, suspect in custody
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
The family of ChaVeda Willis laid her body to rest Saturday afternoon, a week and a half after...
Loved ones remembering young mother killed in Birmingham shooting

Latest News

Federal data shows school buses are the most regulated vehicles
On Your Side Safety Check: Should school buses have seat belts?
Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addresses quarterback situation and defensive coordinator talk
Saban names Milroe as starting quarterback, talks defense ahead of start of conference play against
Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food
Man stabbed during Helena road rage incident involving couple delivering food
Minor High School band director
Lawyer responds following arrest of Minor High School band director