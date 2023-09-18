LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gov. Ivey visits 2 Birmingham City Schools as part of turn around initiative

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Brown and Hemphill Elementary Schools on Monday, Sept. 18.

The two Birmingham City Schools are a part of the state turnaround initiative. Last September, the state dedicated $15 million in funding to help 15 schools across the state with student achievement. The schools were chosen based on low academic performance.

Ivey started her morning at Brown Elementary, where she gave a speech to students. She emphasized the importance of reading and her goals of making sure each student gets the best education possible.

From there, she traveled to Hemphill Elementary and handed out books to second grade students, encouraging them to read.

Ivey said she focused on reading this visit because it’s the foundation to all other subjects.

“Second-grade students are eager to learn and very attentive. I was proud to be able to share a book with them and leave the book with them,” said Ivey.

Birmingham City Schools said with the turn around initiative money, student achievement is increasing.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Birmingham PD investigating homicide in 3700 Block of Pine Avenue Southwest
Victim in Saturday homicide identified as Birmingham woman, suspect in custody
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
The family of ChaVeda Willis laid her body to rest Saturday afternoon, a week and a half after...
Loved ones remembering young mother killed in Birmingham shooting

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Gov. Ivey visits Birmingham schools
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
Birmingham PD investigating homicide in 3700 Block of Pine Avenue Southwest
Victim in Saturday homicide identified as Birmingham woman, suspect in custody
The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Sydni M. Helms of Jasper and 20-year-old...
2 women killed in Cullman Co. crash