Gov. Ivey visits 2 Birmingham City Schools as part of turn around initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Brown and Hemphill Elementary Schools on Monday, Sept. 18.

The two Birmingham City Schools are a part of the state turnaround initiative. Last September, the state dedicated $15 million in funding to help 15 schools across the state with student achievement. The schools were chosen based on low academic performance.

Ivey started her morning at Brown Elementary, where she gave a speech to students. She emphasized the importance of reading and her goals of making sure each student gets the best education possible.

From there, she traveled to Hemphill Elementary and handed out books to second grade students, encouraging them to read.

Ivey said she focused on reading this visit because it’s the foundation to all other subjects.

“Second-grade students are eager to learn and very attentive. I was proud to be able to share a book with them and leave the book with them,” said Ivey.

Birmingham City Schools said with the turn around initiative money, student achievement is increasing.

