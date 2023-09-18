First Alert Weather: Sunshine and low humidity Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! If you were hoping for a taste of fall today, you are in for a treat! We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s along and north of Interstate 20/59. It’s in the lower 60s farther south. Most of us are roughly 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Sunday morning. If you are sensitive to cooler temperatures, you might want to grab the light jacket!

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a clear sky across the southeast. High pressure is in place giving us dry conditions and northwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. We should end up with a sunny sky today. Humidity levels will remain low so it should feel amazing outside.

First Alert Commute Forecast (WBRC)

Temperatures will likely end up below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our normal high for September 18 is 86°. If you have any evening plans, we will remain clear with temperatures cooling into the lower 70s by 7 p.m.

Cool Start Tuesday Morning: You might want to grab a light jacket tomorrow morning! We will likely wake up Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. We could end up 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Tomorrow Morning (WBRC)

Tuesday should be another beautiful day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels will remain comfortable with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will likely come from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Dry Weather This Week: High pressure will remain across the Southeast all week long giving us dry and nice weather. We will likely remain partly cloudy for the rest of the work week with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid 80s. Dew points will likely remain in the 50s all week long, so I don’t expect any muggy conditions through Friday.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

I’ll note that we are entering ragweed season, so you may be suffering with allergies this week. Pollen levels will likely remain in the medium-high category all week long.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. A few spots in west Alabama could climb into the upper 80s over the weekend. Overnight temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 60s. I’ve added a small chance for isolated showers in far northwest Alabama late Sunday evening, but I think we’ll end up with dry weather for most of the weekend.

Tropical Update: The only named storm at the moment spinning away in the central Atlantic is Nigel. Winds are up to 80 mph making it a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Nigel (WBRC)

The good news with Nigel is that it will remain over the Central Atlantic and away from Bermuda. It could become a major hurricane by tomorrow before it weakens as it moves into the northern Atlantic. Nigel will not impact the United States.

Long-range models are hinting that a disturbance could try to develop off the Southeast coast by the end of the week. It looks like whatever forms will remain weak, but it’ll produce a high rip-current threat for parts of Georgia and the Carolina coastline. It will also produce rainy weather for parts of southeast Georgia and into South Carolina and North Carolina. Will any of this moisture make its way into east Alabama over the weekend? It remains too early to know for sure, but the odds of seeing rain appear very low. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 30 percent chance for development over the next seven days.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

We are also watching another tropical wave that will move off the coast of Africa. Odds are high (70 percent) that it will develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. We have plenty of time to watch this tropical wave move across the Atlantic, so we don’t have any immediate concerns for the United States. Long-range models hint that this storm could remain in the Atlantic and curve away from the United States. The names next on the Atlantic hurricane list is “Ophelia” and “Philippe”. Hurricane season ends on November 30.

Have a great Monday!

