2 women killed in Cullman Co. crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two young women died in a crash September 16 in Cullman County.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Sydni M. Helms of Jasper and 20-year-old Katherine M. Lambert of Remlap.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 91 near the 17 mile marker, about eight miles south of Hanceville.

State Troopers said both vehicles collided head-on and then caught fire.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

