LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Loved ones remembering young mother killed in Birmingham shooting

The family of ChaVeda Willis laid her body to rest Saturday afternoon, a week and a half after...
The family of ChaVeda Willis laid her body to rest Saturday afternoon, a week and a half after her death caused by gun violence.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a woman killed in a senseless shooting in Birmingham last week.

She and one other person were killed while three others were injured outside Aria Bar & Restaurant. Birmingham Police say the gunfire stemmed from a targeted attack but the victims hit by the bullets were innocent bystanders.

Though ChaVeda Willis was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, her loved ones say her spirit will live on.

“Woodie was a fun person,” said Wanda Peoples, her aunt. “Woodie was the type of person that if you met her, you can’t forget her because she had an infectious smile.”

That’s the memory etched into the minds of all who knew her. ChaVeda was affectionately called Wooh or Woodie. Her family held a balloon release on Tuesday to honor her.

Her three sisters spoke in front of the crowd: “Our dear sister Woo, coming up with this was the hardest thing to do ever. We are beyond hurt of your passing but we are at peace knowing you are peacefully resting... Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but if God called us one by one, the chain would link again.”

Some of those in attendance at the funeral can understand what the family is dealing with right now, having dealt with their own gun violence tragedies. One woman says she lost her son six years ago to gun violence and her grandson four years ago to gun violence.

“From one mother to another mother, you’re going to need somebody that’s been in your shoes because if they haven’t walked in your shoes, they can’t tell you you should be over the death of the child that you birthed,” she said.

“So if you don’t remember nothing else today, I want you to remember that Woodie loved life,” said her aunt Wanda. “She loved people. She loved her family. People loved her and she enjoyed herself. So I’m going to tell you while you’re still on this side, stop frowning and being upset. Enjoy yourself and love people because that’s what God want us to do.”

The investigation into the shooting is still very active. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Birmingham Police. You can also reach out to Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
Multiple students returning from 16th St. Baptist Church ceremony hospitalized after school bus crash
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County
Alabama Farmers Federation plans to purchase the iconic Hallmark Farm
Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican
Mother of 10-year-old Mtn. Brook girl killed in crash booked on manslaughter charge, released on bond

Latest News

Future Radar
First Alert Weather: Cooler and milder air is moving into the state
Alabama gets back in the win column, play both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson at QB
Isiah Coleman
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: 18 year old arrested after pursuit leads to discovery of murder warrants
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game