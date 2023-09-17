LawCall
First Alert Weather: Foggy, muggy conditions to start Sunday, clearing expected as cold front moves in

Out the door forecast
(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday begins with low clouds and fog with muggy conditions across the area as drier air gradually funnels in from the northwest as rain continues pushing east. A cold front is expected to move through the area today continuing the trend toward drier air with less humid conditions as dew points dip below 60°, an indicating of the drying nature of the air mass. Afternoon highs today will range from 83-87°, and with the clearing skies overnight lows will be around 60°

The drying trend continues with relatively pleasant temperatures for the last days of Summer 2023 with winds becoming northeasterly tomorrow night as high pressure builds over the East Coast channeling cooler air into Northeast Alabama where temperatures will be near 50° in the normally cooler locations by sunrise Tuesday morning.

For the second half of the week an area of low pressure will likely form to the south which could increase rain chances late week, but generally dry, mild conditions are expected to continue with dew points and temperatures tempered by an ongoing easterly wind flow yielding mostly sunny conditions into Saturday, the first day of Fall.

Weather headlines
(WBRC)
Muggy meter
(WBRC)

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Lee has become extra-tropical as it continues moving toward the North Atlantic while Margo maintains tropical storm status over the open waters of the Atlantic. Also, Nigel has formed in the Southern Atlantic and is expected to reach hurricane strength later this week according to the National Hurricane Center, although the current forecast track takes the storm east of Bermuda and away from the East Coast of the United States.

Tropical storm Nigel
(WBRC)

