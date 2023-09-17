Birmingham PD investigating homicide after woman found shot inside home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At 12:45 a.m., the Birmingham Police Department responded to a person shot call.

Upon arrival to a residence in the 3700 Block of Pine Avenue Southwest, officers found a woman unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the home and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the woman was likely shot during a domestic violence incident.

The suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at (205) 254-1764. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

