LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD investigating homicide after woman found shot inside home

Birmingham PD investigating homicide in 3700 Block of Pine Avenue Southwest
Birmingham PD investigating homicide in 3700 Block of Pine Avenue Southwest(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At 12:45 a.m., the Birmingham Police Department responded to a person shot call.

Upon arrival to a residence in the 3700 Block of Pine Avenue Southwest, officers found a woman unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the home and pronounced her dead at the scene.


According to preliminary investigations, the woman was likely shot during a domestic violence incident.

The suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at (205) 254-1764. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County
Alabama Farmers Federation plans to purchase the iconic Hallmark Farm
Isiah Coleman
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: 18 year old arrested after pursuit leads to discovery of murder warrants
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
Source: WBRC video
State superintendent warns public schools about thousands of third grade students possibly being held back
UAB offering "revolutionary" new ACL surgery
UAB Hospital first in Alabama to offer new ACL surgery

Latest News

Out the door forecast
First Alert Weather: Foggy, muggy conditions to start Sunday; clearing expected as cold front moves in
Workshop introduces hunting to beginners
Alabama teaches new wave of hunters with workshops
The family of ChaVeda Willis laid her body to rest Saturday afternoon, a week and a half after...
Loved ones remembering young mother killed in Birmingham shooting
Loved ones remember young woman killed in shooting
Loved ones remember young woman killed in shooting