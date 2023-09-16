On Your Side Raising Awareness: Recognizing the silent symptoms of Ovarian cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ovarian cancer, often referred to as the “silent killer,” is a formidable adversary in the realm of women’s health. With symptoms that often go unnoticed until the disease reaches an advanced stage, early detection is crucial. Dr. Teresa Boitano, M.D., an assistant professor in UAB’s Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, is on a mission to raise awareness about this insidious disease.

According to The American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is projected to claim the lives of more than 13,000 women in 2023. It’s a sobering statistic that underscores the urgency of understanding and recognizing the subtle signs.

Dr. Boitano underscores the importance of awareness, emphasizing that by the time ovarian cancer reaches stage three, it has already spread beyond the ovaries and can be more challenging to treat.

“One of the unfortunate things about ovarian cancer is that a lot of women really don’t start experiencing symptoms until its advanced. By the time they come see us it’s actually stage three,” Dr. Boitano explained

Therefore, early detection is the key to improving outcomes.

She highlights five silent symptoms of ovarian cancer that women should be mindful of:

1. Bloating: “If the bloating gets worse or is persistent more than normal.”

2. Abdominal or Pelvic Pain: “Women also might notice that they have increased pain with intercourse that is new.”

3. Fatigue: “If you find yourself feeling fatigued for days to weeks, and that power nap or extra cappuccino doesn’t seem to provide the pick-me-up, talk to your medical provider to be sure that it is not something more serious.”

4. Changes in Bowel Habits: “If women are experiencing what we call early satiety or feeling full a lot faster than normal and those things aren’t going away with simple medications over the counter and it’s lasting more than a few weeks.”

5. Frequent Urination: “Or if women are experiencing what we call early satiety or feeling full a lot faster than normal and those things aren’t going away with simple medications over the counter and it’s lasting more than a few weeks.”

Dr. Boitano emphasizes the importance of consulting a healthcare provider if any of these five silent symptoms persist, worsen, or become severe. While these symptoms may not necessarily indicate ovarian cancer, they should not be ignored.

Early detection can significantly impact the prognosis of ovarian cancer. Dr. Boitano encourages women to be proactive about their health, noting that education and advocacy can empower women to recognize potential symptoms and seek prompt medical attention when necessary.

Your normal yearly pap smear is a great way to stay on top of your health, but if something feels off, calling your doctor can save your life. Dr. Teresa Boitano, M.D., emphasizes, “I always tell women they know their bodies better than anyone else. If it’s something that’s not going away after a few weeks and is getting worse, I would definitely go back to the doctor sooner.”

This proactive approach to your health can make all the difference in catching potential issues, such as ovarian cancer, in their early stages when treatment is most effective.

