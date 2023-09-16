WBRC Sideline: Week 3 AHSAA final football scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 3 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.

Class 7A

Auburn 46, JAG 0

Baker 51, Foley 41

Bob Jones 28, Grissom 10

Central-Phenix City 28, Opelika 18

Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 13

Daphne 56, Davidson 14

Dothan 59, Prattville 24

Enterprise 53, Smiths Station 7

Florence 20, Austin 7

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7

James Clemens 45, Huntsville 31

Mary Montgomery 24, Fairhope 10

Sparkman 58, Albertville 0

Thompson 55, Spain Park 14

Vestavia Hills 26, Hoover 7

Class 6A

Briarwood Christian 28, Pelham 21

Carver-Montgomery 34, Russell County 6

Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Brookwood 8

Clay-Chalkville 41, Pinson Valley 0

Cullman 21, Decatur 14

Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 41

Hartselle 44, Columbia 0

Hazel Green 28, Buckhorn 21

Helena 37, Chilton County 10

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Hueytown 6

Homewood 43, Calera 21

Mae Jemison 19, Lee-Huntsville 18

McAdory 48, Paul Bryant 0

McGill-Toolen Catholic 59, Robertsdale 0

Minor 27, Jackson-Olin 0

Muscle Shoals 66, Athens 28

Northridge 34, Bessemer City 15

Oxford 52, Huffman 0

Parker 62, Mortimer Jordan 28

Pell City 24, Center Point 16

Pike Road 52, Sidney Lanier 33

Mountain Brook 52, Woodlawn 0

Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7

St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Murphy 8

Theodore 27, Baldwin County 24

Wetumpka 37, Park Crossing 14

Class 5A

Arab 29, Sardis 26

Beauregard 35, Tallassee 14

Bishop McNamara (MD) 14, Moody 10

Boaz 35, Cleburne County 21

Brewer 41, East Limestone 16

Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 24

Central, Clay County 48, Elmore County 6

Citronelle 19, Alma Bryant 13 (OT)

Demopolis 37, Marbury 8

Elberta 31, LeFlore 13

Eufaula 45, Greenville 13

Fairfield 34, Jasper 26

Fairview 28, Good Hope 7

Faith Academy 32, B.C. Rain 19

Gulf Shores 17, UMS-Wright 0

Guntersville 56, Douglas 14

Headland 22, Rehobeth 6

Holtville 21, Selma 0

John Carroll Catholic 44, Hayden 6

Lawrence County 56, Ardmore 27

Leeds 34, St. Clair County 0

Lincoln 24, Alexandria 17

Ramsay 49, Pleasant Grove 17

Russellville 48, West Point 14

Shelby County 21, Jemison 7

Southside 35, Springville 21

Valley 34, Sylacauga 10

Vigor 12, Williamson 0

Wenonah 19, Carver-Birmingham 14

Class 4A

Andalusia 50, Bullock County 0

Bayside Academy 41, Wilcox Central 19

Bibb County 22, American Christian 20

Brooks 32, West Limestone 17

B.T. Washington 54, Geneva 14

Cherokee County 49, Oneonta 21

Corner 55, Cordova 26

Deshler 69, East Lawrence 18

Dora 42, Haleyville 20

Fultondale 40, Etowah 3

Hale County 41, Holt 0

Hanceville 32, Ashville 6

Handley 41, White Plains 0

Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7

Jacksonville 52, Anniston 24

Montevallo 42, Dallas County 8

Montgomery Academy 57, Daler County 42

Montgomery Catholic 42, Slocomb 0

Munford 47, Talladega 16

New Hope 35, Madison County 15

Northside 55, Curry 14

Oak Grove 39, Hamilton 36

Priceville 50, DAR 12

Randolph 36, North Jackson 6

Rogers 45, Wilson 0

Satsuma 17, Orange Beach 15

Sipsey Valley 28, West Blocton 27

St. Michael Catholic 41, Escambia County 26

Westminster Christian 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 28

West Morgan 56, Central-Florence 14

Class 3A

Childersburg 42, Weaver 29

Colbert County 27, Phil Campbell 6

Colbert Heights 30, Meek 28

Dadeville 56, Saks 14

Daleville 28, New Brockton 0

Fayette County 40, Carbon Hill 0

Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill Christian 14

Geraldine 17, Hokes Bluff 7

Gordo 42, Midfield 0

Houston Academy 48, Ashford 6

J.B. Pennington 42, Danville 12

Lauderdale County 65, Elkmont 12

Mars Hill Bible 61, Clements 3

Mobile Christian 55, Excel 0

Monroe County 48, W.S. Neal 12

Oakman 40, Tarrant 12

Piedmont 24, Plainview 13

Pike County 47, Northside Methodist 0

Providence Christian 10, Opp 6

Randolph County 40, Ragland 34

Saint James 49, Greensboro 21

Susan Moore 36, Asbury 0

Sylvania 64, Ohatchee 34

Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13

Trinity Presbyterian 38, Alabama Christian 6

Vinemont 44, Brindlee Mountain 0

Walter Wellborn 60, Beulah 34

Westbrook Christian 56, Glencoe 34

Class 2A

Abbeville 20, Geneva County 0

Aliceville 46, Francis Marion 14

B.B. Comer 42, Ranburne 7

Chickasaw 28, J.U. Blacksher 26

Clarke County 18, Straughn 14

Cottonwood 28, Wicksburg 20

Fyffe 54, Whitesburg Christian 0

G.W. Long 33, Ariton 27

Hatton 56, Tharptown 0

Highland Home 40, Lanett 14

Isabella 63, Central, Coosa 0

LaFayette 30, Barbour County 0

Lamar County 46, Cold Springs 20

Locust Fork 42, Cleveland 0

Luverne 41, Horseshoe Bend 0

North Sand Mountain 36, Ider 0

Pisgah 66, Collinsville 13

Pleasant Valley 15, Holly Pond 14

Port St. Joe (FL) 42, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Red Bay 50, Sheffield 6

Reeltown 43, Goshen 25

Sand Rock 14, Section 7

Southeastern 14, West End 6

St. Luke’s Episcopal 27, Washington County 14

Sulligent 34, Winston County 28

Tanner 48, Falkville 18

Thorsby 35, Woodland 6

Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Greene County 7

Vincent 43, Fayetteville 13

Zion Chapel 22, Samson 20

Class 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 36, Mississippi School/Deaf 14

Appalachian 35, Woodville 22

Calhoun 30, Autaugaville 26

Cedar Bluff 42, Gaylesville 12

Cherokee 62, Phillips 20

Coosa Christian 48, Decatur Heritage 0

Georgiana 40, Kinston 0

Elba 48, Brantley 0

Hackleburg 32, Addison 28

Houston County 40, Red Level 35

Keith 26, University Charter 16

Leroy 48, Choctaw County 6

Linden 22, Marenfo 6

Loachapoka 46, Central-Hayneville 0

Lynn 36, Sumiton Christian 0

Maplesville 26, Notasulga 0

Marion County 30, Holy Spirit Catholic 20

McIntosh 41, J.F. Shields 6

McKenzie 54, Pleasant Home 7

Millry 54, Fruitdale 14

Pickens County 44, Berry 7

Shoals Christian 40, Vina 0

Southern Choctaw 16, Florala 13

South Lamar 42, Hubbertville 6

Spring Garden 41, Victory Christian 7

Sweet Water 44, R.C. Hatch 12

Verbena 22, Billingsley 18

Wadley 48, Donoho 0

Winterboro 35, Talladega County Central 8

