WBRC Sideline: Week 3 AHSAA final football scores
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 3 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.
Class 7A
Auburn 46, JAG 0
Baker 51, Foley 41
Bob Jones 28, Grissom 10
Central-Phenix City 28, Opelika 18
Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 13
Daphne 56, Davidson 14
Dothan 59, Prattville 24
Enterprise 53, Smiths Station 7
Florence 20, Austin 7
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7
James Clemens 45, Huntsville 31
Mary Montgomery 24, Fairhope 10
Sparkman 58, Albertville 0
Thompson 55, Spain Park 14
Vestavia Hills 26, Hoover 7
Class 6A
Briarwood Christian 28, Pelham 21
Carver-Montgomery 34, Russell County 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Brookwood 8
Clay-Chalkville 41, Pinson Valley 0
Cullman 21, Decatur 14
Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 41
Hartselle 44, Columbia 0
Hazel Green 28, Buckhorn 21
Helena 37, Chilton County 10
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Hueytown 6
Homewood 43, Calera 21
Mae Jemison 19, Lee-Huntsville 18
McAdory 48, Paul Bryant 0
McGill-Toolen Catholic 59, Robertsdale 0
Minor 27, Jackson-Olin 0
Muscle Shoals 66, Athens 28
Northridge 34, Bessemer City 15
Oxford 52, Huffman 0
Parker 62, Mortimer Jordan 28
Pell City 24, Center Point 16
Pike Road 52, Sidney Lanier 33
Mountain Brook 52, Woodlawn 0
Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7
St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Murphy 8
Theodore 27, Baldwin County 24
Wetumpka 37, Park Crossing 14
Class 5A
Arab 29, Sardis 26
Beauregard 35, Tallassee 14
Bishop McNamara (MD) 14, Moody 10
Boaz 35, Cleburne County 21
Brewer 41, East Limestone 16
Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 24
Central, Clay County 48, Elmore County 6
Citronelle 19, Alma Bryant 13 (OT)
Demopolis 37, Marbury 8
Elberta 31, LeFlore 13
Eufaula 45, Greenville 13
Fairfield 34, Jasper 26
Fairview 28, Good Hope 7
Faith Academy 32, B.C. Rain 19
Gulf Shores 17, UMS-Wright 0
Guntersville 56, Douglas 14
Headland 22, Rehobeth 6
Holtville 21, Selma 0
John Carroll Catholic 44, Hayden 6
Lawrence County 56, Ardmore 27
Leeds 34, St. Clair County 0
Lincoln 24, Alexandria 17
Ramsay 49, Pleasant Grove 17
Russellville 48, West Point 14
Shelby County 21, Jemison 7
Southside 35, Springville 21
Valley 34, Sylacauga 10
Vigor 12, Williamson 0
Wenonah 19, Carver-Birmingham 14
Class 4A
Andalusia 50, Bullock County 0
Bayside Academy 41, Wilcox Central 19
Bibb County 22, American Christian 20
Brooks 32, West Limestone 17
B.T. Washington 54, Geneva 14
Cherokee County 49, Oneonta 21
Corner 55, Cordova 26
Deshler 69, East Lawrence 18
Dora 42, Haleyville 20
Fultondale 40, Etowah 3
Hale County 41, Holt 0
Hanceville 32, Ashville 6
Handley 41, White Plains 0
Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7
Jacksonville 52, Anniston 24
Montevallo 42, Dallas County 8
Montgomery Academy 57, Daler County 42
Montgomery Catholic 42, Slocomb 0
Munford 47, Talladega 16
New Hope 35, Madison County 15
Northside 55, Curry 14
Oak Grove 39, Hamilton 36
Priceville 50, DAR 12
Randolph 36, North Jackson 6
Rogers 45, Wilson 0
Satsuma 17, Orange Beach 15
Sipsey Valley 28, West Blocton 27
St. Michael Catholic 41, Escambia County 26
Westminster Christian 47, St. John Paul II Catholic 28
West Morgan 56, Central-Florence 14
Class 3A
Childersburg 42, Weaver 29
Colbert County 27, Phil Campbell 6
Colbert Heights 30, Meek 28
Dadeville 56, Saks 14
Daleville 28, New Brockton 0
Fayette County 40, Carbon Hill 0
Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill Christian 14
Geraldine 17, Hokes Bluff 7
Gordo 42, Midfield 0
Houston Academy 48, Ashford 6
J.B. Pennington 42, Danville 12
Lauderdale County 65, Elkmont 12
Mars Hill Bible 61, Clements 3
Mobile Christian 55, Excel 0
Monroe County 48, W.S. Neal 12
Oakman 40, Tarrant 12
Piedmont 24, Plainview 13
Pike County 47, Northside Methodist 0
Providence Christian 10, Opp 6
Randolph County 40, Ragland 34
Saint James 49, Greensboro 21
Susan Moore 36, Asbury 0
Sylvania 64, Ohatchee 34
Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
Trinity Presbyterian 38, Alabama Christian 6
Vinemont 44, Brindlee Mountain 0
Walter Wellborn 60, Beulah 34
Westbrook Christian 56, Glencoe 34
Class 2A
Abbeville 20, Geneva County 0
Aliceville 46, Francis Marion 14
B.B. Comer 42, Ranburne 7
Chickasaw 28, J.U. Blacksher 26
Clarke County 18, Straughn 14
Cottonwood 28, Wicksburg 20
Fyffe 54, Whitesburg Christian 0
G.W. Long 33, Ariton 27
Hatton 56, Tharptown 0
Highland Home 40, Lanett 14
Isabella 63, Central, Coosa 0
LaFayette 30, Barbour County 0
Lamar County 46, Cold Springs 20
Locust Fork 42, Cleveland 0
Luverne 41, Horseshoe Bend 0
North Sand Mountain 36, Ider 0
Pisgah 66, Collinsville 13
Pleasant Valley 15, Holly Pond 14
Port St. Joe (FL) 42, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Red Bay 50, Sheffield 6
Reeltown 43, Goshen 25
Sand Rock 14, Section 7
Southeastern 14, West End 6
St. Luke’s Episcopal 27, Washington County 14
Sulligent 34, Winston County 28
Tanner 48, Falkville 18
Thorsby 35, Woodland 6
Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Greene County 7
Vincent 43, Fayetteville 13
Zion Chapel 22, Samson 20
Class 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 36, Mississippi School/Deaf 14
Appalachian 35, Woodville 22
Calhoun 30, Autaugaville 26
Cedar Bluff 42, Gaylesville 12
Cherokee 62, Phillips 20
Coosa Christian 48, Decatur Heritage 0
Georgiana 40, Kinston 0
Elba 48, Brantley 0
Hackleburg 32, Addison 28
Houston County 40, Red Level 35
Keith 26, University Charter 16
Leroy 48, Choctaw County 6
Linden 22, Marenfo 6
Loachapoka 46, Central-Hayneville 0
Lynn 36, Sumiton Christian 0
Maplesville 26, Notasulga 0
Marion County 30, Holy Spirit Catholic 20
McIntosh 41, J.F. Shields 6
McKenzie 54, Pleasant Home 7
Millry 54, Fruitdale 14
Pickens County 44, Berry 7
Shoals Christian 40, Vina 0
Southern Choctaw 16, Florala 13
South Lamar 42, Hubbertville 6
Spring Garden 41, Victory Christian 7
Sweet Water 44, R.C. Hatch 12
Verbena 22, Billingsley 18
Wadley 48, Donoho 0
Winterboro 35, Talladega County Central 8
Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.
