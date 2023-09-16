Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: 18 year old arrested after pursuit leads to discovery of murder warrants

McCalla, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded after a caller reported that several individuals driving around and breaking into cars in a neighborhood near Big Sky Cove in McCalla.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle based on descriptions and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused to stop, and deputies began a pursuit.

In an attempt to avoid deputies, the driver tried to cut through the drive through at Wells Fargo Bank on Bessemer Road but lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into an ATM.

Deputies arrested 18 year old Isiah Coleman along with two juveniles.

During the investigation, Coleman was found to have outstanding warrants associated with a Sept. 2, shooting in Fairfield. Coleman was taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building, receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. His bonds are currently set at $108,000.00.

