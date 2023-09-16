LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: 18 year old arrested after pursuit leads to discovery of murder warrants

Isiah Coleman
Isiah Coleman(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCalla, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded after a caller reported that several individuals driving around and breaking into cars in a neighborhood near Big Sky Cove in McCalla.

123movies
embed google maps

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle based on descriptions and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused to stop, and deputies began a pursuit.

In an attempt to avoid deputies, the driver tried to cut through the drive through at Wells Fargo Bank on Bessemer Road but lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into an ATM.

Deputies arrested 18 year old Isiah Coleman along with two juveniles.

During the investigation, Coleman was found to have outstanding warrants associated with a Sept. 2, shooting in Fairfield. Coleman was taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building, receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. His bonds are currently set at $108,000.00.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
Multiple students returning from 16th St. Baptist Church ceremony hospitalized after school bus crash
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Minor High School band director
Minor High School band director arrested after HS football game
"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County
Alabama Farmers Federation plans to purchase the iconic Hallmark Farm
Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican
Mother of 10-year-old Mtn. Brook girl killed in crash booked on manslaughter charge, released on bond

Latest News

7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: Cloudy, rainy conditions to subside as cold front moves in this afternoon
UAB offering "revolutionary" new ACL surgery
UAB Hospital first in Alabama to offer new ACL surgery
Will united auto workers strike impact prices?
Will united auto workers strike impact prices?
Silent symptoms of ovarian cancer
Silent symptoms of ovarian cancer