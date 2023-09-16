First Alert Weather: Cloudy, rainy conditions for the beginning of the weekend; drier conditions for Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moisture continues increasing across the area as an area of low pressure lingers over the Gulf Coast leading to increased cloud cover and rain activity for the beginning of the weekend. This will help limit afternoon highs to around 80°.

There is a limited threat for thunderstorms, but any storms which do develop are expected to stay below severe limits. Thunderstorms and showers will be more numerous through the afternoon, but by this evening a stronger area of low pressure will move toward the southeast. This will continue to serve as a focusing area for showers and thunderstorms tonight and into tomorrow morning with the rain lingering longer in East Alabama overnight.

A cold front tomorrow will help push the humid air and rain out of the area. Tomorrow’s highs remain in the 85-88° range before a cooler drier air mass finally filters into the area dropping lows to around 60° by sunrise Monday morning, a littler cooler in areas to the north. A ridge of high pressure will build over the region bringing an overall dry, pleasant early-Autumn air mass for the final hours of summer.

Fall officially arrives next Saturday morning.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Lee continues to produce hurricane and tropical storm conditions to the northeast causing wind damage, power outages and flooding. Tropical Storm Margo is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic while Nigel is expected to develop in the Tropical Atlantic and move west today as a Tropical Storm. The National Hurricane Center predicts the storms will become a hurricane late Sunday or early Monday morning as it moves north toward the Central Atlantic.

