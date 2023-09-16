Alabama takes on South Florida, Tyler Buchner starts at QB; Game currently in weather delay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Buchner got the start in place of Jalen Milroe under center for the Crimson Tide Saturday in Tampa Bay, Florida. Buchner, the sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, is starting his first game as a member of the Tide.

FIRST QUARTER

It was a slow start again for the Tide Saturday afternoon as they look to rebound from their loss last week to Texas in Tuscaloosa. The Tide got the ball first to begin the game and ran four plays for 23 yards before having to punt the ball away to USF. South Florida went three and out on their first drive of the game and gave the ball right back to the Crimson Tide.

The Tide could not get anything going for the second consecutive possession and had to punt the ball right back to USF after a three and out on their second drive of the quarter.

After a five-play drive from USF, Alabama was set to get the ball for their third drive of the first quarter. However, Alabama returner Kool-Aid McKinstry fumbled on the return, and it was recovered by South Florida. With good field position, the Bulls of USF capitalized on the Alabama turnover with a 44-yard field goal from John Cannon, giving USF a 3-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Alabama kickoff returner Terrion Arnold took the kick 100 yards all the way to the house, but it was called back after a flag was thrown for holding on the Tide. Buchner and the Tide offense stalled again, and they had to punt the ball away for the third time of the first quarter.

South Florida moved the ball well down the field late in the first quarter but turned the ball over on downs at the Alabama 46-yard line after a missed 4th down conversion on 4th and 3.

The Tide moved the ball across midfield and into USF territory just as the first quarter of play was ending.

Score after the 1st quarter:

South Florida - 3

Alabama - 0

SECOND QUARTER

Alabama began the second quarter with a 2nd and 12 on the USF 40-yard line. After an incomplete Tyler Buchner pass, and a zero-yard gain for Roydell Williams, Alabama was forced to punt the ball away yet again.

Rain started to fall down on Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as USF began their first drive of the second quarter. After a loss of two on first down, and a gain of five on second down, USF had a 3rd and 7 on their on 23-yard line before officials blew the whistle and delayed the game due to inclement weather in the area.

At this time, the game is still in a delay and there has been no announcement of when the game will restart.

We will update this story as more information of a possible restart becomes available. Stay tuned for live updates all game long.

