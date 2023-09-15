LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mountain Brook Police warn against scammers impersonating law enforcement to get your money

Mountain Brook Police warn about scammers posing as officers
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Police are now warning residents about a scam where scammers are impersonating law enforcement!

Police tell us they have seen a surge in these scam efforts and that lately scammers have gotten more aggressive when it comes to trying to take your money. Police want you to know what you need to look out for so that you and your loved ones don’t become victims.

The scam begins with someone calling your phone and pretending to be a Mountain Brook officer. The fraudsters then demand payment to avoid either a warrant or arrest. They have given residents a few different reasons but one of the most common is missing jury duty.

Regardless, Officer Megan Thomas with the Mountain Brook Police Department says there are plenty of red flags when it comes to these scammers.

“If a caller is telling you to not hang up the phone, hang up the phone and dial our non-emergency line and then we can dispel your fears that no, this was not us, we did not call you, you don’t have a warrant out for your arrest.”

Officer Thomas says they are getting three to five calls a week and that sometimes these scammers are even asking for payment in gift cards or bit coin.

It is important to stress no government agency will ever demand payment like this.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened in the 6600 block of Newbridge Cove.
18-year-old shot and killed during reported burglary in west Jefferson Co.
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Mobile unity providing hearing screenings for children
Mobile unity providing hearing screenings for children
Money approved for new classrooms at Lincoln Schools
Money approved for new classrooms at Lincoln Schools
Provider bringing highspeed internet to Clay residents
Provider bringing highspeed internet to Clay residents
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service getting more recruits
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service getting more recruits
School supplies for parking tickets donation drive
School supplies for parking tickets donation drive