Mountain Brook Police warn against scammers impersonating law enforcement to get your money

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Police are now warning residents about a scam where scammers are impersonating law enforcement!

Police tell us they have seen a surge in these scam efforts and that lately scammers have gotten more aggressive when it comes to trying to take your money. Police want you to know what you need to look out for so that you and your loved ones don’t become victims.

The scam begins with someone calling your phone and pretending to be a Mountain Brook officer. The fraudsters then demand payment to avoid either a warrant or arrest. They have given residents a few different reasons but one of the most common is missing jury duty.

Regardless, Officer Megan Thomas with the Mountain Brook Police Department says there are plenty of red flags when it comes to these scammers.

“If a caller is telling you to not hang up the phone, hang up the phone and dial our non-emergency line and then we can dispel your fears that no, this was not us, we did not call you, you don’t have a warrant out for your arrest.”

Officer Thomas says they are getting three to five calls a week and that sometimes these scammers are even asking for payment in gift cards or bit coin.

It is important to stress no government agency will ever demand payment like this.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.