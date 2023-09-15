LawCall
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Monroe St. in Downtown Huntsville

Heavy police presence on Monroe St. following reported shooting(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that the man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday in Downtown Huntsville has died.

According to ALEA, when officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrived at the scene on Monroe Street, they encountered 43-year-old Sterling Arnold who officials say was in possession of a handgun.

During the incident, Arnold was shot and later pronounced dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation will investigate and once it is completed the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

Huntsville Police and HEMSI were on the scene of a shooting that took place on Monroe Street on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Officials on the scene confirmed that an officer did fire their weapon and one civilian was injured. The civilian was transported to the hospital.

