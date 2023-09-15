LawCall
High speed fiber internet coming to Clay

The company who’s bringing fiber internet to the city says it will be available in more than 2,600 homes.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those living in Clay Alabama could have access to high speed fiber internet by the end of the year.

David Allen, who is the General Manager and Senior Vice President of Network Operations with GoNetspeed, the company who’s bringing fiber internet to Clay, says it will be available in more than 2,600 homes.

Allen says GoNetspeed has been in talks with the city of Clay for about two years.

According to a press release from the company, the project is being funded by a private $2.7 million investment.

GoNetspeed is no stranger to Alabama, they’ve also added fiber internet networks in Blountsville, Brindlee Mountain, Hopper, and Morgan City.

The company expects the construction to begin this fall, and to have their first customers online by the end of the year.

“Getting fiber networks built, one of the things you have to do is get permission to get on the utility poles, and that’s one of the most time consuming parts,” Allen says. “We are a little bit sort of waiting for that process to complete but we expect it to complete soon and then we can start in with construction which actually happens really quickly.”

We reached out to the City of Clay for comment, but have not yet received a response.

