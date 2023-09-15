LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Latoya

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Latoya, born February 2005, is a charming, determined and self-sufficient young lady. She loves to sing and play volleyball.

If she could plan a day for herself, she would choose to get her nails and hair done, then shop for clothes and shoes.

Latoya’s favorite subject is science. She wants to be a hair dresser when she grows up because she loves to do hair!

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

