First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and a few storms today and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It’s a little cooler and drier in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the low-to-mid 60s. The rest of Central Alabama are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and mostly dry. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this morning, especially for parts of east Alabama before noon.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

We have a stalled boundary in place across the South and are expecting another chance to see scattered showers and isolated storms to develop this afternoon and evening across Central Alabama. We are forecasting a 40 percent chance for scattered showers today. The greatest coverage for rainfall will likely occur along and east of Interstate 65.

Futurecast - Fri. 5P (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds are forecast to come in from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. If you plan on attending any high school football games this evening, we can’t rule out a 30 to 40 percent chance for scattered showers. Temperatures will likely cool into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Severe weather is not expected today, but please make sure you go indoors into a safe location if you see lightning or hear thunder.

Weekend Forecast: We will likely start Saturday morning off partly-to-mostly cloudy with a chance for widely scattered showers. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 60s tomorrow morning. Our best chance to see showers this weekend will likely occur on Saturday.

Future Radar (WBRC)

A cold front is forecast to move into our area enhancing our chances to see scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are at 60 percent. High temperatures will likely climb into the low-to-mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Winds will likely come from the east at 5 to 10 mph. If you plan on being outdoors tomorrow, make sure you monitor WBRC First Alert Weather app for updates. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow, but we can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds up to 30 to 40 mph, and some lightning.

We could see a few showers early Sunday morning, but the rain will likely push into the southern half of the state by Sunday evening. Rain chances Sunday are around 20 percent. We’ll likely start Sunday morning off with a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Cloud cover should decrease Sunday afternoon as drier air moves in. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

Dry Weather Early Next Week: Next week is looking quiet and beautiful! Dew points are forecast to drop meaning it’ll end up feeling dry and very comfortable. Drier air cools off quickly at night, so morning temperatures could drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s next Monday and Tuesday morning.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Next week will likely end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures near average in the mid-to-upper 80s. Most of next week is looking dry, so you’ll likely have to water your lawn/garden.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee remains a very large storm in the Atlantic. Winds have lowered to 85 mph making it a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Lee (WBRC)

Lee is moving over colder waters and starting to lose tropical characteristics. Satellite imagery doesn’t show a well-defined tropical cyclone. Lee will move away from Bermuda today as it continues to move to the north. The rip current threat will remain high across the entire east coast of the United States. The forecast has Lee moving to the north and weakening as it impacts parts of New England and Nova Scotia this weekend. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Westport, Massachusetts northward to the U.S./Canada border. It also includes Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Wind and rain will be a big story for these areas Saturday and into Sunday morning. Conditions should improve across New England Sunday afternoon as Lee quickly travels into the north Atlantic Ocean. Lee will have no impact on our weather.

Margot continues to spin across the central Atlantic with winds down to 70 mph. Margot is now a tropical storm and will continue to push to the north and gradually weaken. It will not have any impact on the United States.

Accutrack (WBRC)

The last area to watch is a tropical wave moving into the Central Atlantic. This wave is getting better organized, and it now has an 90 percent chance to become our next tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named “Nigel”. Long-range models hint that this system could become a hurricane next week, and it may end up moving along a similar path as Hurricane Lee. The good news is that odds are fairly high for it to remain over the Atlantic and not impact the United States. Bermuda will definitely want to keep a close eye on this storm.

Another tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa and has a low chance to develop over the next seven days. The hurricane season will likely remain active for the remainder of the month. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a great and wonderful weekend!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.